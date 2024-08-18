Why should you not tie Rakhi during Bhadra Kaal tomorrow?

Raksha Bandhan is a festival celebrated by sisters and brothers after praying to the lord. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi to their brother, wishing long life and good luck for a lifetime. This year, Raksha Bandhan will fall on August 19. Though this festival is celebrated tomorrow, there is a particular time when sisters should not tie Rakhi to their brothers. This is the Bhadra Kaal. But why should girls not tie Rakhi during this time?

This heartwarming festival is celebrated by tying colourful Rakhi to the brothers. It is believed that sisters should not tie Raksha Bandhan during this time and should tie only during auspicious times.

Why should you not tie Rakhi during Bhadra Kaal?

According to the legend, the story says that Demon's sister, Surpanaka, tied Rakhi to her brother Ravana during this time. As a result, Lord Rama killed him. So it is believed that tying Rakhi during this time can give lousy luck to the brothers. This can cause misfortune to the brother without any progress in life and prosperity.

The positive effect of celebrating this festival has a negative impact on the brother's life. So, every sister is advised to tie Rakhi only during Shub Muhurtam tomorrow.

Bhadra Kaal:

Rakshabandhan Bhadra Face - From 10:53 AM To 12:37 PM

Rakshabandhan Bhadra Tail - From 09:51 AM To 10:53 AM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time - 01:30 PM

