Raksha Bandhan 2024: Best Time to Tie the Rakhi Tomorrow

As Raksha Bandhan August approaches tomorrow, August 19, every sibling's excitement is reaching the sky. Brothers and sisters tie Rakhi with immense joy on this day. It is a Hindu festival celebrated by wishing luck and health to the brothers and sisters and strengthening their bond for a lifetime. Every year, Indians gather to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with great zeal and enthusiasm, usually around August.

Though everyone is excited to tie Rakhi for their loving siblings, they need clarification about the right time to tie.

Raksha Bandhan Shub Muhurt tomorrow:

Raksha Bandhan Muhurat for Rakhi - From 01:30 PM To 08:27 PM

Shubh Muhurat for Raksha Bandhan - From 01:30 PM To 03:39 PM

Auspicious Pradosh Period for Raksha Bandhan - From 06:12 PM To 08:27 PM

What is the auspicious time to tie Rakhi tomorrow?

Shubh Muhurat - August 19, 2024 - 02:02 PM To 03:40 PM

Shubh Muhurat - August 19, 2024 - 03:40 PM To05:18 PM

Shubh Muhurat - August 19, 2024 - 05:18 PM To 06:56 PM

When is Bhadra Kaal?

Rakshabandhan Bhadra Face - From 10:53 AM To 12:37 PM

Rakshabandhan Bhadra Tail - From 09:51 AM To 10:53 AM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time - 01:30 PM