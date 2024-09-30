Watch: High Court Serious on HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath over Demolitions

During the hearing on the Ameenpur demolitions, the Telangana High Court expressed its strong displeasure towards Hydra Commissioner AV Ranganath and Ameenpur Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO). The issue arose from the demolition of a hospital building owned by Mohammed Rafi in Srikrishna Nagar, Ameenpur. Ranganath provided an explanation to the High Court, clarifying that the Hydra authorities were not responsible for the demolitions in Ameenpur.

Appearing virtually before the High Court on Monday, September 30th, Ranganath faced several stern questions. The High Court questioned how the hospital building was demolished within 48 hours, despite its order issued on September 5th, which had halted such actions. The court also expressed outrage over the demolition taking place on a Sunday, asking whether the officials intended to intimidate the public. The court sharply reminded Ranganath to answer only the questions posed.

The High Court made a series of scathing remarks, stating that the public believed that Hydra’s only policy was demolition. The court asked whether the authorities would demolish the iconic Charminar if the Charminar MRO requested it.

Key remarks from the High Court included:

How many lakes have been marked with Full Tank Levels (FTLs)?

Would you demolish Charminar if asked?

How can demolitions be carried out in cases pending before the court?

If demolitions continue in this manner, you will all go home (hinting at consequences for the officials).

Explain the legal authority of Hydra in this matter.

Stick to answering questions about Ameenpur alone.

We did not ask about Kaveri Hills.

File criminal cases against officials who granted illegal permissions.

Protect government land; we will support you.

There is no coordination between government departments.

Government departments need revenue.

Don’t work merely to satisfy your superiors.

You are showing bias between the common people and the influential.

Why was the demolition carried out on a Sunday?

Are you trying to scare the public?

This scathing criticism highlights the court's concerns over the lack of legal and administrative coordination, as well as the fear of intimidation being spread through unauthorized demolitions.

