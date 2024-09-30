Crimes against women: MP Police identifies 51k accused; op continues

Bhopal, Sep 30 (IANS) Following directions from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh Police has begun an operation against those involved in crimes against women, especially cases related to minor girls.

More than 51,000 people involved in crimes against women and girls have been identified from across Madhya Pradesh in the last two days.

Of them, 2,469 have been put under "bound over" action and 4,916 accused have been given clear instructions by the police.

"Incharges of each police station are directed to carry out searches, meet citizens, women and find out those involved in criminal activities against females. They have been asked to take immediate action," PRO in MP PHQ, Ashish Sharma said.

At the same time, cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, are pushed for speedy hearing in the courts.

"Police will not make any delay in producing evidence, witnesses or anything related with the cases filed under the POCSO Act in order to push for speedy hearing in the courts," Sharma told IANS.

The initiative was part of the MP Police's special drive to keep a close watch on those involved in crimes against females, especially those who have a criminal background.

A decision in this regard was taken in the wake of growing crimes against females in both rural and urban parts of Madhya Pradesh for the past few months.

Also, there have been several cases of rape and murder of minor girls, due to which questions were raised regarding Madhya Pradesh's law and order situation.

Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Sudhir Saxena has directed all senior cops to take prompt action against people involved in crimes against females and ensure that they get punished by the courts.

DGP Sudhir Saxena has directed the SP to prepare a list of people involved in crimes against women and girls in the last ten years.

During the meeting a couple of days ago, DGP Saxena also directed senior cops, including Police Commissioners (CP) of Bhopal and Indore to ensure that the Supreme Court's guidelines regarding the safety and security of children are adhered by all schools in the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.