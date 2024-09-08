Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Borabanda and Ayyappa Society in Madhapur as the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Authority (HYDRA) started demolishing the illegal structures amid heavy police deployment on Sunday.

Hydra officials demolished an illegal building constructed on an encroached area of a pond in Ayyappa Society. The building had leased its space to a hotel. Upon seeing the officials armed with JCB machines, the hotel staff became agitated and attempted to prevent the demolition. They poured petrol on themselves and threatened to set themselves on fire. The police stopped a man who had poured petrol on himself from self-immolation. The video of residents pouring petrol on them is now going viral on social media.

Hydra staff demolished illegal villas in Mallampet Katwa Lake in Dundigal and encroachments under the FTL of Sunnam cheruvu in Madhapur. Sunnam Cheruvu was once spread across 26 acres and now it has shrunk to 5 acres due to rampant illegal construction in the area.

Similar demolition drives were conducted in the Borabanda neighbourhood as well. Earlier, HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath had inspected the area where illegal construction had taken place in the locality. The authorities razed the temporary sheds and concrete structures occupying the water body’s land in the neighbourhood. The affected residents tried to stop the bulldozer from carrying out the demolition of their properties.

Meanwhile, HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath has clarified that existing houses in FTL and buffer zones would not be demolished. He said new structures are being considered for the demolition drive. He added that the buildings being demolished near Mallampet tank are currently under construction.

