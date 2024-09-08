Vedang Raina: Combining acting and singing in 'Jigra' feels like a dream come true

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actor Vedang Raina, who has crooned the track “Phoolon Ka Taaron” for “Jigra”, says combining acting and singing in the film feels like a dream come true to him.

“Being able to sing ‘Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka’ for Jigra was an unforgettable experience for me. Music has always been a huge part of my life, and when the makers saw some of my singing on social media, they believed it would be the perfect fit for this film,” Vedang told IANS.

The teaser of “Jigra” directed by Vasan Bala, was unveiled on Sunday morning. The film traces the story of a brother-sister, played by Vedang and Alia Bhatt, who have been through a troubled childhood.

Talking about working with Alia and portraying a sibling bond has been special for the actor, who made his debut with “The Archies” by Zoya Akhtar.

“I’m thrilled that I got the opportunity to bring this beautiful song to life, especially since it plays such an important role in setting the mood for the teaser. Working alongside Alia Bhatt and portraying that sibling bond was truly special, and I think it’s something that will touch the hearts of many,” he said.

About showing his singing and acting prowess, he added: “Combining both acting and singing in Jigra feels like a dream come true, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve created.”

“Jigra” is touted to be a drama based on a sister's love for her brother and how she would got to any lengths to protect him. The film is directed by Vasan Bala of ‘Monica, O My Darling’ fame.

Produced by Dharma Productions, ‘Jigra’ is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 11.

