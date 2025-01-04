Telangana’s Kranthi Kumar Sets Record for Stopping 57 Fan Blades with His Tongue

A man from Telangana has made it to the Guinness World Records for a unique and daring feat – stopping 57 electric fan blades with his tongue in just one minute. Kranthi Kumar, a resident of Suryapet, is known for his fearless and often strange stunts. His remarkable achievement has earned him the nickname "DrillMan."

The Guinness World Records shared a video of Kranthi Kumar on Instagram, captioning it: "Most electric fan blades stopped using the tongue in one minute, 57, by Kranthi Kumar DrillMan." In the video, Kranthi stands in front of several electric fans. With incredible speed and precision, he uses his tongue to stop the spinning blades. The audience is seen applauding his impressive skill.

The video has gone viral, gaining almost 60 million views. It has also sparked many reactions on social media. Some users expressed concern about the danger of the stunt, asking, “How is his tongue not getting cut?” Others questioned the worthiness of the record, with one user joking, "Such a hidden talent, keep it hidden." Another user mocked, saying, “He should try it with industrial fans.”

Despite the mixed reactions, Kranthi Kumar shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. He spoke about growing up in a small village where big dreams were uncommon. He said, "Today achieving four Guinness World Records seems unbelievable. I am truly honoured and grateful to have been recognised by the Guinness World Records."

This accomplishment is not only a personal achievement for Kranthi but also a testament to his hard work and dedication over the years.