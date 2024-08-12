Shocking: Telugu YouTuber Arrested for Cooking Peacock Curry!

In a shocking incident, a Telugu man was arrested for cooking 'Peacock curry' and sharing the recipe on his YouTube channel. Peacock is India's National Bird. Killing it is an offence and as per law, hunting and killing of peacocks is prohibited and those found guilty can be jailed for up to 7 years.

The forest officials in Rajanna Sircilla district have arrested YouTuber Pranay Kumar, a tribal, after he posted a video featuring a traditional recipe for peacock curry.

Pranay Kumar was apprehended in Tangallapalli, and authorities even inspected the location in the forest where he allegedly prepared the dish.

Netizens expressed outrage over Pranay's actions, condemning him for his heinous act. In the past, he had posted videos of recipes involving porcupine and chameleon.

There have been calls for strict action against Pranay for killing the peacock.

The forest officials have sent samples of the curry and Pranay Kumar's blood to laboratories to verify the claims. If it is confirmed to be peacock meat, severe action will be taken against him. The lab results are expected to be released either this evening or tomorrow morning.

The police are expected to take serious action against Pranay Kumar to send a strong message that harming or killing the national bird is a grave offence.

Reportedly, Pranay Kumar's parents were unaware of their son's social media activities.