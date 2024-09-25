September 26: No holiday for schools, colleges in Telangana!

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rain alert in some areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. According to the forecast, the rain could continue until September 27. Due to the ongoing severe rainfall, the Telangana state's highways, particularly those in Hyderabad, are flooded. Vehicles trapped in the streets cause traffic jams.

The reports state that there will be thunderstorms and lightning, along with lightning, on September 26 and tomorrow. Hyderabad is expected to experience thunderstorms for a sixth consecutive day. Despite the state's intense rainfall, the administration has not announced school breaks. However, parents and children are concerned about the impact of the sevrainfall. There will likely be no holiday today, even with the heavy rains.

