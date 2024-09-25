Tamil Nadu Schools Extend Quarterly Holidays Till Oct 7

Tamil Nadu Schools Get Extended Break: Quarterly Exam Holidays Till October 7. The Tamil Nadu School Education Department announced on September 25, 2024, that quarterly exam holidays will be extended until October 7 for all government, aided, and private schools across the state. Initially, schools were set to reopen on October 3.

The quarterly exams, which started on September 20, will conclude by September 27 for classes 6-12. This break provides students with ample time to recharge, focus on their studies, and prepare for the upcoming semester. Notably, this is the second time this year that schools have been granted an extended break following the heat wave-related postponement of reopening till June 10 in May.

With the extended holidays, students and teachers can enjoy a well-deserved break before tackling the second half of the academic year. This extension prioritizes their needs, providing a much-needed respite. The department's decision aims to support students' academic performance and overall well-being.

