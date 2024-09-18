September 21, 22: Rain alert for Telangana, no holiday for schools.

After continuous rains, Telugu states have been dry, with sunny days and humid weather. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert that rain will be present for two days again. According to the reports, September 21 and 22 will experience rains with lightning and thunderstorms.

Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Sircilla, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem

districts of Telangana state got the yellow alert. Though there is an alert regarding rain, most likely, there will be no holidays for schools and colleges. Parents were already concerned about academics due to continuous holidays. It is known that schools and colleges will be closed for 7 to 10 days for Dussehra.

