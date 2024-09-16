September 16, 17: Ganesh Nimajjanam Creates Heavy Traffic Jams

The area surrounding Hussain Sagar has experienced severe traffic congestion due to the Ganesh Nimajjanam (immersion) ceremony. Cars with their engines have been turned off for kilometres to immerse statues. According to the local police, another route should be followed, and drivers should avoid areas such as the Tank Bund region.

The 'Maha' Visarjan is planned for tomorrow and Sunday; that is, yesterday, many idols were brought to Tank Bund. Hence, it has not been possible to arrange adequate human resources to supervise the cars transporting the idols since last night. In addition, being exposed to different types of vehicles has also been time-consuming because there are many at the site.

The authorities have worked in response to various media complaints that there were no traffic police in the Sagar area. While efforts have been made to move cars faster, this has intensively worsened congestion. In regions such as Khairatabad, Telephone Bhavan, and Nampally, there are huge barriers.

Because of the traffic restrictions, the authorities have allowed drivers to avoid the Tank Bund region. Others who are using different routes are also facing severe delays.

The large Ganesh idols of the region, including the famous Khairatabad Ganesh idol, will still be immersed tomorrow. GHMC also claimed that plenty of preparations had been made and that the police force had dispatched 20,000 officers to provide security to the procession. Today, the Ganesh rituals are being performed at Khairatabad, and the schedule has been changed. On the day of immersion, the procession is planned to take place at 6 in the morning, and the immersion is expected to be completed by noon. In their forecast today, authorities believe that all the idols in the city will be underwater by tomorrow evening.

