Satish Gupta Unveils Zen Series at Hyderabad's Salarjung Museum

November 11, Hyderabad: Prominent artist and sculptor Satish Gupta is once again captivating art lovers with his latest exhibition, A Journey, which opened on November 10th at the Museum Gallery in Hyderabad's iconic Salarjung Museum. Known for his deep connection with Zen philosophy, Gupta's new exhibition is an immersive experience that showcases his Zen Series through a striking combination of canvas works and sculptures. This marks one of the largest exhibitions by the artist in the city in recent years, providing a visual feast for both seasoned art aficionados and new visitors alike. Mrs Parvathi Reddy, Art Collector and Executive Director of NAR Infra Pvt, Ltd graced the inauguration ceremony along with other art enthusiasts in the city.

The exhibition is a celebration of Gupta’s artistic journey, which has long been intertwined with Zen philosophy. His interest in Zen dates back to his early 20s when he travelled to Paris on a scholarship and stumbled upon a second-hand book on the subject. This encounter sparked a lifelong exploration of Zen’s principles, which have profoundly influenced Gupta's approach to both his art and his life. His works seek to convey the tranquility, mindfulness, and introspective beauty inherent in Zen teachings.

Upon entering the exhibition space, visitors are greeted by a massive Buddha sculpture—a striking centerpiece that invites deep reflection. The serene figure of Buddha, with its delicate details and tranquil expression, sets the tone for the entire exhibition, which invites viewers to contemplate the delicate balance between form and formlessness. Gupta's Buddha sculpture is paired with a stunning canvas piece depicting Lord Hanuman, further enriching the spiritual dialogue within the exhibition. The juxtaposition of Buddha's calm and Hanuman's dynamic energy offers a harmonious balance, making it a standout feature of the show.

The exhibition is being presented by the Salarjung Museum in collaboration with the Basu Foundation, adding another layer of significance to this cultural event. The museum, which is home to one of the largest collections of art and artifacts in India, provides a fitting backdrop for Gupta’s Zen-inspired creations, bridging traditional and contemporary artistic expressions.

“A Journey” is on display until November 20th at the Museum Gallery, located on the second floor of the Western Block of the Salarjung Museum. Art lovers can experience the full range of Gupta's Zen Series, which includes a collection of intricately crafted sculptures and thought-provoking paintings that explore themes of peace, stillness, and spiritual awakening.

Whether you are a long-time admirer of Satish Gupta's work or a first-time visitor to his exhibition, A Journey promises to be an unforgettable exploration of art, philosophy, and the inner peace that lies at the heart of Zen. The exhibition’s closing date on November 20th provides ample time for art lovers to visit and reflect on the transcendental beauty of Gupta’s creations.

A Journey by Satish Gupta

10 November to 20 November, 2024

Museum Gallery, Salarjung Museum

2nd Floor, Exhibition Hall, Western Block

Hyderabad