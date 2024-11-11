UP CM rallies support for BJP in Jharkhand, warns against divisive politics

Garhwa (Jharkhand), Nov 11 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while campaigning for BJP candidates in Jharkhand on Monday, urged voters to remain united with the slogan, “batenge to katenge (if we remain divided, we will perish)" and “ek rahenge to safe rahenge (if we stay united, we will be safe)."

Addressing a gathering in the Bhawanathpur Assembly constituency, Yogi criticised the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing them of trying to divide society and favouring Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators.

Expressing confidence in a BJP victory in the upcoming elections, Yogi Adityanath claimed that the enthusiastic crowds at BJP rallies in Jharkhand indicate strong support.

"The formation of a BJP government after November 23 is certain," he declared.

He also criticised the current Jharkhand government for allowing land, mining, and forest mafias to operate freely, alongside Bangladeshis, Rohingyas, and stone pelters who, according to him, are creating chaos in the state.

"Once our government is in power, we will crack down on all stone pelters, goons, and mafia elements," he promised.

Drawing a parallel to Uttar Pradesh, Yogi warned that those who disrupt peace and security in festivals there face swift action and severe consequences, implying strict action against troublemakers.

Yogi Adityanath labelled the ruling coalition in Jharkhand as steeped in nepotism and dynastic politics, claiming it revolves around just three families based in Ranchi, Patna, and Delhi. "These parties view power as a tool for personal gain, with no vision for development beyond their own families," he alleged.

He said that only the BJP can effectively govern the state with a balance of tradition and development. "The BJP stands for development, cleanliness, good governance, prosperity, and respect for heritage," he added.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government at the Centre, Yogi listed several welfare schemes that have benefitted millions over the years. He pointed out that 80 crore people are being provided free rations, four crore houses have been built under the PM Awas Yojana, and toilets have been constructed for ten crore poor households. Additionally, the Ujjwala Yojana has reached ten crore women, and Kisan Nidhi has supported 12 crore farmers, he said.

On health care, Yogi stated that the government has ensured free treatment for 50 crore underprivileged citizens, with a new plan to extend health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh for every person over the age of 70 years, regardless of caste, community, or religion.

Talking about the BJP's 'Panch Pran (five vows)' agenda for Jharkhand, Yogi outlined key promises, including the implementation of the 'Gogo Didi Yojana' to provide women with Rs 2,100 every month. He also pledged affordable LPG cylinders at Rs 500 each, with two free cylinders per year, an unemployment allowance of Rs 2,000 for graduate and post-graduate youth, and free housing for 21 lakh poor families.

