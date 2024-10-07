October 7: Vegetable prices surge in Telangana; Tomatoes Rs 100/kg!

Vegetable prices have skyrocketed in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh due to rains and Navratri celebrations. Tomato prices surged from Rs 50 to Rs 100 per kg. Reports say this is due to the import downfall in Telugu states, which increased the demand for vegetables. Even in the wholesale market, the price of Tomatoes is between Rs 80 and 90.

Vegetable sellers say that the prices rose due to the heavy rains affecting the crops, which resulted in their demand. Coming to Onions, they are nearly Rs 70 - 80 per kg. Other vegetables like Lady's Finger, Ridgeguard, and Capsicum are Rs 70, Rs 80 and Rs 70, respectively. These increases in prices are making it difficult for the public who are already affected by the floods.

Some reports say that the price surge is also because of the coming biggest festival, Dussehra, where the Navratri celebrations have already started. There is a visible chance that prices may stay the same in the coming few days.

Also read October 10: Cyclone alert in Andhra Pradesh; heavy rains for three days!