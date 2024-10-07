October 10: Cyclone alert in Andhra Pradesh; heavy rains for three days!

In September, Telugu states suffered heavy rains and floods that disturbed normal livelihoods and killed many people. After some dry days, low pressures in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal prompted a cyclone alert from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) once again.

Reports on October 10 said Andhra Pradesh would have heavy rains. However, in the wake of low pressures in the Arabian Sea, both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will have moderately high rains for the next three days. Rain in the districts of Manyam, Alluri, and Palnadu could occur anytime today.

Schools and colleges will remain closed from October 2 to 13, which is safe for students. However, heavy rains may hinder the Dussehra festival in the coming days.

