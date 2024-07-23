Next 48 Hours Thundershowers Predicted: IMD Issues Rain Alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that Hyderabad city will witness light rain for the next 48 hours. It said thundershowers or light rain were expected for the next two days.

For the past five days, heavy rains poured in Telangana. Today gave a minor relief as sun is witnessed in several parts of Telangana. In Hyderabad, sun is witnessed on Tuesday (July 23, 2024).

Rajanna Sircilla district got 23.5 mm, Bhadradri Kothagudem 16 mm, and Mulugu 14.8 mm rainfall was recorded. Hyderabad had scattered light rain.

According to the IMD forecast, Telangana will continue to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers until July 28. For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will have light rain or thundershowers.

The highest temperature is expected to be around 30°C, and the lowest is around 24°C, with wind speeds of 8-12 km/h and 87% humidity.

The weather report said that the low-pressure area over north Chhattisgarh has moved to East Madhya Pradesh and nearby Chhattisgarh.