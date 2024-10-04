Misbehavior During Ganesh Chaturthi: Offenders Produced Before Court, Sentenced 3 Day Jail

During the recent 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Hyderabad, incidents of misbehavior by troublemakers were reported.

The SHE Teams carried out special operations in crowded areas, including Khairatabad's Bada Ganesh and other busy locations.

The SHE Teams acted as a safeguard for women, apprehending 996 individuals caught red-handed for behaving inappropriately towards women.

The police presented 200 of these individuals before the court.

The offenders were fined Rs 1,050 and sentenced to 3 days in jail under Sections 292 BNS & 70(C).

Video or photo evidence of the inappropriate behavior in public places was shown during counseling sessions held in front of the offenders' family members.

In case of emergencies, complaints can be made to SHE Teams via WhatsApp at 9490616555 or by dialing 100.

The SHE Teams are committed to ensuring women's safety and security, making Hyderabad a safer city for women.

Also read: YouTuber Harsha Sai Case Update: Victim Files Fresh Complaint, Alleges Trolling