Misbehavior During Ganesh Chaturthi: Offenders Produced Before Court, Sentenced 3 Day Jail

Oct 04, 2024, 16:55 IST
- Sakshi Post

996 Offenders Caught for Inappropriate Behavior by SHE Teams During Festivities

Special Operations by SHE Teams Ensure Women's Safety in Crowded Areas

Hyderabad Police Fines Offenders Rs 1,050 and Imposes Jail Terms for Public Misconduct

SHE Teams Counsel Offenders in Front of Families After Catching Them Red-Handed

SHE Teams Strengthen Women's Safety During 11-Day Ganesh Chaturthi Festival

SHE Teams' Special Operation Targets Miscreants, Ensures Safe Celebrations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad SHE Teams Urge Citizens to Report Misconduct Via WhatsApp and Dial 100

During the recent 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Hyderabad, incidents of misbehavior by troublemakers were reported.

The SHE Teams carried out special operations in crowded areas, including Khairatabad's Bada Ganesh and other busy locations.

The SHE Teams acted as a safeguard for women, apprehending 996 individuals caught red-handed for behaving inappropriately towards women.

The police presented 200 of these individuals before the court.

The offenders were fined Rs 1,050 and sentenced to 3 days in jail under Sections 292 BNS & 70(C).

Video or photo evidence of the inappropriate behavior in public places was shown during counseling sessions held in front of the offenders' family members.

In case of emergencies, complaints can be made to SHE Teams via WhatsApp at 9490616555 or by dialing 100.

The SHE Teams are committed to ensuring women's safety and security, making Hyderabad a safer city for women.

