Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Manikanta Takes Revenge on Yashmi

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 witnessed an emotional rollercoaster as contestants received food and letters from their loved ones. However, the twist was that each contestant had to choose between two dishes prepared by their family members and reject one.

Yashmi Breaks Down

Yashmi was torn between choosing Nikhil's mother's cooking and Manikanta's wife's dish. She eventually chose Nikhil's, leaving Manikanta emotional. Manikanta questioned why his wife came from abroad for the show and wondered if anything would change.

Manikanta's Revenge

Later, when Manikanta was given the option to choose between Yashmi's and Prithvi's food, he chose Prithvi's, leaving Yashmi in tears.

Contestants' Emotional Reactions

Nikhil was asked who he liked the most in the house, and he named Soniya.

Contestants were seen getting emotional while reading letters from their loved ones.

Bigg Boss Twist

Bigg Boss introduced a twist where contestants had to choose between two dishes prepared by their family members.

The rejected dishes were donated to an orphanage.

Tune in to the next episode to find out who else got to enjoy their loved ones' cooking.