Loan Waiver: Are You Ready to Resign? Revanth Asks Harish Rao!

Hyderabad: A day after releasing the much-awaited guidelines for farm loan waiver, chief minister Revanth Reddy held a Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) meeting at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Addressing the party leaders, CM Revanth said the Congress government had announced that farmers’ loans would be waived by August 15 but the state government is fulfilling it in advance. He said the opposition parties were skeptic about the grand old party’s commitment towards farmers and we have proved them wrong.

The chief minister challenged the BRS senior leader T Harish Rao to keep his word and resign as the Congress government was fulfilling the crop loan waiver promise ahead of Independence Day. In April, Rao had told media persons at the Martyrs Memorial (Gun Park) in the city that he was ready to resign as an MLA if the Telangana chief minister fulfils the Congress party’s farm loan waiver promise by August 15.

Under the farm loan waiver scheme, upto Rs 2 lakh loan would be waived off for every farmer family possessing a land passbook, the chief minister said adding the first installment of Rs 1 lakh will be debited in the farmers’ bank account tomorrow and the remaining in one lakh rupees would be deposited in their accounts by August 15.

Revanth Reddy said the goal is to empower farmers and stop suicides through initiatives like the crop loan waiver scheme. He told the party leaders to visit every village and convey the message that the Congress government fulfilled its promise of loan waiver to the farmers.

The chief minister further said the Congress leader Sonia Gandhi fulfilled the guarantee of Telangana formation which was pending for over six decades. He said the crop loan waiver scheme is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee but this is Rahul Gandhi’s promise. He added that people still talk about the welfare schemes like free electricity, Aarogyasri health insurance scheme, Indiramma housing scheme and we hope the unique farm loan waiver scheme will be remembered for time to come.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: India’s final contingent announced

