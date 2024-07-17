Paris Olympics 2024: India’s final contingent announced

Paris Olympics 2024: A total of 117 athletes will represent India at the Paris Olympics which is set to begin on June 26, the sports ministry said on Wednesday. The India's final contingent will be accompanied by 140 support staff and officials and 72 of them have been given government funding to meet their travelling requirements.

The name of shot-putter Abha Khatua is missing from the list of World Athletics even though she qualified for the big event through the World Ranking quota . The reason for removing her name from the list is not revealed.

Athletics form the major chunk in the list of 117 Indian athletes who have been approved for the Paris event, according to Indian Olympic Association.