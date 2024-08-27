KTR's Sharp Counter to Bandi Sanjay: Kavitha's Bail in Delhi Liquor Scam Case

BRS Working President KTR reaction on MoS Bandi Sanjay



KTR took to X and wrote, " You’re a union minister incharge of Home Affairs & casting aspersions on Supreme Court !! Highly unbecoming of your position. I respectfully urge the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India & the respected Supreme Court to take cognisance of these comments and initiate contempt proceedings

Congrats to Congress party on Kavitha's Bail

Bandi Sanjay earlier wrote on X, "Congratulations to the Congress party and its advocates for securing bail for BRS MLC in the infamous liquor Scam. Your untiring efforts finally yielded fruits. This bail is a win for both BRS and Congress —BRS leader is out on bail & the Congress man gets to Rajya Sabha. Remarkable political acumen by KCR in supporting the candidate, who initially argued for the bail, to be nominated to Rajya Sabha unopposed by the ruling Congress Congratulations to the partners in crime who wine & dine."