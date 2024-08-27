KTR’s Janwada farmhouse: Authorities seen taking measurements

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) has reportedly begun preparations to demolish a controversial farmhouse in Janwada, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The property linked to former minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR has been under the scanner of HYDRA authorities.

The irrigation officials were reportedly seen inspecting the surroundings of the Janwada farmhouse on Tuesday. This news has fuelled speculation that demolition of the property was imminent. It is alleged Janwada farmhouse was illegally constructed within the GO 111 area which prohibits construction to protect a huge water body like Osman Sagar and in violation of environmental norms.

While the ruling Congress party claims the farmhouse belongs to KTR, the BRS leader has previously denied ownership. KTR stated that he had leased the property from a friend.

Earlier, KTR had categorically said that if the farmhouse is in full tank level (FTL) or in the buffer zone, he will be the first person to demolish the same. He even said that if the structure was illegal, let the authorities demolish it.

