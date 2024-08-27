Gujarat Congress writes to PM Modi seeking immediate relief amid rain fury

Gandhinagar, Aug 27 (IANS) The Gujarat Congress has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for immediate and decisive action to alleviate the suffering of the state's residents.

The letter, penned by senior Congress leader and Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee chief Shaktisinh Gohil, outlines the dire situation across several regions, including Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Morbi and Kutch, where heavy rains have led to widespread flooding and devastation.

The Central government has deployed six Army columns to assist in relief and disaster management efforts across Gujarat, focusing on areas most severely impacted by the heavy rains. These army units will support the local administrations of Devbhoomi Dwarka, Anand, Vadodara, Kheda, Morbi and Rajkot.

The letter highlights the “critical need for more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to be deployed in the affected areas, as many cities and villages face extreme hardship. Despite the state's efforts, complaints about the slow and inadequate delivery of relief have been widespread. Overflowing sewage in urban areas poses a severe health risk, with the potential for disease outbreaks.”

Heavy rains have significantly disrupted railway services, especially in the Vadodara division of Western Railway. On Tuesday alone, 56 trains were cancelled due to severe waterlogging at key locations such as Bajwa and Ranoli.

Additionally, the letter emphasizes the ”significant financial losses suffered by farmers, who are facing unprecedented damage to their crops.”The Congress also pointed out the “need for immediate disbursement of cash relief to those affected, which has reportedly been delayed. The situation in Kutch is particularly concerning, with ongoing rescue operations to locate individuals swept away by floodwaters, including Bhupendra Rathod, who remains missing.”

The Congress has also called for the “urgent distribution of fodder for livestock, currently stored in forest department godowns, to support the many farmers whose animals are at risk. The restoration of electricity in villages and reopening critical roads, such as the route connecting Morbi and Kutch, are highlighted as immediate priorities.”

Furthermore, the letter addresses “issues of corruption in drainage projects, which have exacerbated the difficulties residents face in urban areas”. The Congress has stressed the need for special assistance for farmers and support for small businesses that have been severely affected by the monsoon.

The letter concludes with a plea to Prime Minister Modi to take swift and generous action to aid in the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts. It reminds him of his "roots in Gujarat and the critical need to support the people of the state during this challenging time."

