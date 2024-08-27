Watch: KTR and BRS Leaders Celebrate Kavitha's Bail

Aug 27, 2024, 16:12 IST
Kavitha gets bail: Celebrations erupt at BRS party headquarters

Hyderabad: The opposition BRS is celebrating the release of party leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha ,daughter of party chief K Chandrasekhar, after the Supreme Court granted her bail on Tuesday. 

Kavitha was released on bail in connection with the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. Earlier, she was denied bail by the Delhi High Court on July 1.

In the viral video, several BRS leaders can be seen embracing the party’s Working President KT Rama Rao and congratulating him over the release of BRS MLC Kavitha. The opposition party has said no matter how many illegal cases were foisted against Kavitha, justice prevailed eventually. 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), KTR expressed his gratitude to the apex court and wrote he felt relieved as justice had prevailed in his sister Kavitha’s case. 

He also slammed the BJP’s Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar for taking a jibe at Congress over Kavitha’s release in his tweet. KTR said as a Union Minister it is unbecoming of his position to ‘cast aspersions on Supreme Court.’. 

Reacting to Kavitha’s release, Bandi Sanjay had congratulated Telangana Congress for ‘securing bail for BRS MLC’ in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

