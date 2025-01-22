KTR Comments on Revanth Reddy's Davos Visit: 'Elect a Clown, Expect a Circus'

On Tuesday, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao took to Twitter to criticize Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's recent trip to Davos, Switzerland, which aimed to attract investors to Telangana. Rama Rao questioned the rationale behind the visit, stating, "What is ‘innovative thinking’? Making Hyderabad-based companies travel thousands of miles to Davos only to announce them as investments! Elect a clown, expect a circus.”

Accompanying his tweet was a photo captioned, "MoUs that could have been signed over chai in Hyderabad now need Swiss chocolate." The remarks have sparked a heated exchange between BRS and Congress supporters, further intensifying the political rivalry between the two parties.

What is “innovative thinking” ? Making Hyderabad based companies travel all the way, thousands of miles to Davos, Switzerland and announce them as investments ! 😂 Elect a clown, expect a circus #CongressFailedTelangana pic.twitter.com/dRCMuwaLrb — KTR (@KTRBRS) January 22, 2025

Rama Rao's comments have garnered significant attention on social media, with supporters from both sides engaging in a war of words, reflecting the escalating tensions within the state's political landscape.

