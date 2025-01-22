IT Raids at Pushpa 2 Director Sukumar’s Residence, Sukumar Rushes Home From Airport

The Income Tax (IT) department conducted a raid at the residence of Sukumar, the acclaimed director of the upcoming blockbuster Pushpa 2. The operation reportedly began early in the morning and continued for several hours.

Sources indicate that IT officials escorted Sukumar from the airport to his residence as part of the investigation. Details about the raid and its purpose remain unclear, as officials have yet to release an official statement.

Sukumar, known for his creative brilliance and cinematic success, is currently directing Pushpa 2, one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has generated significant buzz among fans and industry insiders, making the ongoing IT inquiry a matter of considerable interest.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Meanwhile, IT raids have been going on at the residences, properties of Game Changer, Sankranthiki Vasthunam producer Dil Raju, Pushpa 2 producers Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili and film financiers associated with these banners. A digital marketing company has also been under the IT scanner, says reports.

IT Raids on Tollywood Biggies

The Income Tax Department conducts raids on several big-wigs of the Telugu film industry in a major crackdown on tax evasion, including filmmaker and Telangana Film Federation Development Corporation (TFFDC) Chairman Dil Raju.

The raids started early on Tuesday morning at Dil Raju's residence in Ujas Villas, Jubilee Hills, and his other properties. The IT department is verifying suspected tax evasion by Dil Raju, who has diverse business interests in the Telugu-speaking states, including film production, distribution, and real estate.

Dil Raju's recent filmography includes the films " Game Changer" and "Sankranthiki Vasthunam", both of which were released during the Sankranthi season. While "Game Changer" received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office, "Sankranthiki Vasthunam" became a significant commercial success.

Other major producers who have been hit in the Telugu film industry include those who own Mythri Movie Makers. Their houses, Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchali Ravi Shankar and CEO Cherry were all raided along with their offices.

According to reports, 55 teams simultaneously conducted raids at eight different sites. The IT department is likely to give more information on the raids and the alleged tax evasion in the coming days.

The Telugu film industry has been put under the scanner in recent times, and several high-profile cases of tax evasion and money laundering have come into the open. The IT raids on Dil Raju and others are likely to send shock waves through the industry and may even lead to further investigations and arrests.

