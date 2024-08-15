August Holidays: Bus stations jammed everywhere

With continuous holidays this week, including Independence Day today, a Friday off, and the weekend, everyone is heading to their hometowns. The bus stations at Miyapur, KPHB, Ameerpet, LB Nagar, and MGBS are bustling with activity due to the continuous holidays.

Today is Independence Day, Friday is Varalakshmi Vratham, and Monday is Rakhi; many employees are using this time to celebrate with their families.

Although today is a holiday for offices, resulting in lighter traffic compared to regular working days, the bus stations are packed with people travelling to various destinations.