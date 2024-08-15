PM Modi emphasises reviving India's ancient educational spirit in I-Day address

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) In his address to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke from the ramparts of the Red Fort about what he called “the importance of reviving the centuries-old spirit of education.”

He spotlighted the historical significance of Bihar and the renovation of Nalanda University which has resumed its functions. However, he emphasised the need to revive the ancient Nalanda spirit in the education sector, bringing renewed vigour to the global traditions of knowledge.

The Prime Minister noted that several states have taken commendable steps under the New Education Policy, which plays a crucial role in aligning the education system with the needs of the 21st century and preparing human resources for a developed India.

He expressed his desire for Indian youth not to be compelled to study abroad, highlighting the high costs borne by middle-class families. He envisioned “establishing systems that would eliminate the need for students to study abroad and instead attract international students to India.”

Addressing educational institutions across the country, the Prime Minister stressed that language should not be a barrier to talent. “The education policy emphasises the importance of mother tongue, and supporting it empowers every young Indian, including those from less privileged backgrounds, to achieve their dreams,” he said.

PM Modi urged the nation to progress with new heights and enthusiasm, stating that resting on past achievements is not in the country's ethos. He emphasised the importance of striving for development and prosperity and making a commitment to progress a national characteristic.

In light of global changes, the Prime Minister highlighted the growing significance of skills and skill development. He called for enhanced focus on skill-building across all sectors, including agriculture and sanitation, and introduced a more extensive Skill India Programme in the current Budget. This programme also emphasises internships to provide young people with practical experience and marketability. PM Modi expressed a vision for India’s skilled manpower to play a prominent role in the global job market.

