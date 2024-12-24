Harish Rao Criticizes Revanth Reddy for Targeting Allu Arjun While Ignoring Serious Issues

In a strong statement, BRS senior leader and MLA Harish Rao has criticized Revanth Reddy for focusing on Allu Arjun while neglecting crucial issues affecting the state. He pointed out that Revanth Reddy’s personal attacks on the popular actor have overshadowed more pressing matters, such as the growing number of suicides among farmers.

Harish Rao highlighted several incidents where people have lost their lives due to circumstances in the state. He noted that despite a farmer’s suicide being directly linked to Revanth Reddy’s actions, there has been no legal action or even a formal investigation into it. "If a farmer takes their own life due to Revanth Reddy’s harassment, no case has been registered so far," he remarked.

Additionally, he referred to the tragic deaths of 50 students from Gurukulas, which Revanth Reddy did not address. Harish Rao also mentioned the deaths of 500 farmers and 80 auto drivers, asserting that Revanth Reddy has failed to speak out about these deaths but seems to have ample time to target the film industry.

Harish Rao's comments reflect growing frustration over the inaction on serious issues and the seeming focus on trivial matters instead.

