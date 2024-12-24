Revanth Reddy Orders Congress Leaders to Avoid Discussing Allu Arjun's Controversy

In recent weeks, political discussions in Telangana have been dominated by actor Allu Arjun and his latest film Pushpa 2, following the incident at Sandhya Theatre. The controversy escalated to the point where both the Chief Minister and Cabinet Minister felt the need to address it in the Assembly.

In response to this growing issue, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has issued a crucial directive regarding the ongoing events surrounding Allu Arjun. According to the latest reports, the Chief Minister has instructed party leaders and public officials to avoid any further involvement in discussions about Allu Arjun or the Sandhya Theatre incident.

The message from Revanth Reddy is clear: Congress leaders and activists must refrain from bringing up the issue of Allu Arjun in public forums. This instruction is timely and necessary, as the focus on this single issue was starting to overshadow other important matters in state politics.

More importantly, as the matter is now in the hands of the judiciary, it is vital that the legal process is allowed to proceed without the interference of public debates and media sensationalism, which could distort the facts. Revanth Reddy’s decisive action is seen as an important step to ensure that the matter is handled properly and professionally.

