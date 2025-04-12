Hrithik heaps praise on Nick Jonas’ performance, thanks Priyanka for ‘fun and food’

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan went for Nick Jonas’s play ‘The Last Five Years’ and said that he went in thinking it’ll be a fun night out with friends and came out mind-blown.

Hrithik attended Nick’s play along with his girlfriend, Saba Azaad, and actress Priyanka. He even shared a picture on Instagram posing with Saba, Priyanka, Nick, actress Adrienne Warren, and director Whitney White.

“We went in thinking it’ll be a fun night out with friends and came out mind blown and inspired like never before. The @thelastfiveyears is an unmissable experience! @nickjonasyou are simply incredible. What a performance. @adriennelwarren you are fabulous. Such an amazing show

Thank you @priyankachopra for an amazing night of theatre, music, fun and food… My Congratulations to the director @yesimwhitneywhite,” he wrote as the caption.

The “War” actor also shared a few pictures of Nick and Adrienne from the play.

In other news, Priyanka is all set to star alongside Hrithik in ‘Krrish 4.’ The two have previously worked together in movies such as “Krrish,” “Krrish 3,” and “Agneepath.”

“The excitement for Krrish 4 is building with each passing day, and the project is not even on the floors yet! This is one juggernaut of a project, and Hrithik seems to have grand plans to make it one of the biggest films ever made in Indian cinema,” said a source.

Calling it a huge development, the source added, “There is a huge development that Hrithik Roshan has roped in Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the film! Hrithik and Priyanka are one of the most loved on-screen pairs in the history of Indian cinema, and they are back to entertain audiences again in Krrish 4! It is massive news!”

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan announced Hrithik Roshan's directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’ as he passed the baton of a franchise that he shaped and nurtured in the past 22 years.

The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. The Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan will be swinging between the two departments of direction and acting for the film as he essays the titular superhero in the franchise. The shooting for the film is set to begin early next year.

