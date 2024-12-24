Varun Dhawan’s Baby John Earns Over Rs 2 Crore on Day 1 of Advance Booking

Varun Dhawan's highly anticipated action-packed film, Baby John, is all set to release tomorrow, just in time for Christmas. Directed by Kalees, the movie follows the story of DCP Satya Verma, played by Varun, a fierce father who kills the son of a powerful politician, Babbar Sher, after he commits a serious crime. This act of vengeance sparks a dangerous feud, with Babbar Sher seeking revenge by destroying Satya’s family. The plot focuses on Satya's efforts to protect his daughter, Khushi, from the wrath of Babbar Sher.

Alongside Varun Dhawan, Baby John features a talented cast, including Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The film is expected to perform well at the box office, thanks to its Christmas release, followed by a long weekend, which is expected to draw in large crowds. As of now, Baby John has sold 44,782 tickets, with advance bookings bringing in Rs 1.32 crore gross, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The total collection, including blocked seats, currently stands at Rs 2.05 crore.

The film will open in 6,150 shows across the country, with Gujarat leading with 1,256 shows, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi with 1,148 and 833 shows, respectively. Delhi has already collected Rs 33.11 lakh in advance bookings, while Mumbai has earned Rs 24.33 lakh.

Varun Dhawan spoke about the challenges of securing a Christmas release date during a press conference. He shared, “It was a real fight to get this date. In today’s environment, releasing a film requires strong production support, and we’re grateful to Aamir sir for helping us secure this spot.”

In a special cameo, Salman Khan will appear in Baby John, while Diljit Dosanjh will perform in the song Nain Mattakka. After this, Varun will begin shooting for Border 2 and is currently working on a romantic film with Janhvi Kapoor.

