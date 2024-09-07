Four tested positive as TGNAB raids Hyderabad pubs

Stepping up its crackdown on drug menace, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) sleuths along with Excise police conducted late night inspections at five bars including Babylon in Jubilee Hills and Quorum Club in Serilingampally areas of Hyderabad.

A total of 37 persons were made to undergo drug tests using drug detection kits on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The drug inspection drive was carried out on the orders of Telangana Excise department director VB Kamalasan Reddy.

Among those tested for drug consumption, two each at Babylon and Quorum pubs were tested positive. They have been identified as Chinna Nagesh (Warangal), Ravi Kumar (Srikakulam), TVS Keshava Rao (Moosapet) and Abdul Rahim (Charminar).

Also Read: Big update on Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer’s second single