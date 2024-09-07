Big update on Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer’s second single

Amid celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, the renowned Telugu director has revealed the launch date of the second single of Ram Charan and Kiara Adavni’s pan-India ‘Game Changer’ movie. The announcement states the second song will be released in September, however, no specific date has been shared by the makers.

‘Jaragandi’ the first single, is already rising up the chartbuster. The music enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the second song. The expectations are huge among the fans as recently released Jr NTR’s ‘Daavudi’ song is making waves on the social media for its tune and dance sequence.

Game Changer is a political drama featuring an ensemble cast including Srikanth, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, and others. It is directed by S Shankar, and is touted to be a cinematic spectacle with an estimated budget of Rs 240 crore. Ram Charan will be seen in a triple role, adding another layer of intrigue to the film's narrative.

Dil Raju, known for his production excellence, is backing the project under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is expected to release by the end of 2024 with music by SS Thaman.

Also Read: Jr NTR's Devara’s trailer release date locked