Emotional Kavitha Cries; Watch Kavitha's First Speech After Release from Tihar Jail

Beleaguered BRS MLC and KCR's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha has been released from Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Kavitha was granted conditional bail by the Supreme Court. Upon her release, Kavitha got a rousing welcome. She was received outside the jail by her husband, son, BRS leaders KTR, Harish Rao, and several other senior leaders. Upon seeing her family members, Kavitha became emotional.

Speaking to the media afterward, she expressed her emotions, saying, "I am a daughter of Telangana, a daughter of KCR. A daughter of KCR never does anything wrong. There is no question of doing anything wrong."

#WATCH | Delhi: BRS leader K Kavitha says "I want to thank all of you. I became emotional after meeting my son, brother and husband today after almost 5 months. Only politics is responsible for this situation. The country knows that I was put in jail only because of politics, I… pic.twitter.com/VVbunxb9qk — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2024

"It is a pleasure to meet you all after so many days. I have been in politics for 18 years and have faced many ups and downs. I am a strong-willed person, but sending me to jail unnecessarily has only made me stronger. As a mother, it was very painful to leave my five-month-old children behind. These five months of being away from my family were difficult. Those who have caused trouble for me and my family will definitely be repaid with interest. That time is coming very soon. I will continue my fight legally and work with even more dedication at the grassroots level," said Kavitha. She also expressed her gratitude to those who stood by her and her family during difficult times.