Dussehra 2024: Date, Significnace, legends and Shubh Muhurat!

Vijayadashami or Dussehra will be on Saturday, 12th of October, 2024. The Dashami Tithi begins at 10:58 AM on October 12 and 09:08 AM on October 13, with a total of 34 hours of the conference.

Significance of Dussehra

Dussehra has deep cultural, religious, and historical significance. It symbolizes the victory of good over evil and reminds us that righteousness will always triumph.

Legends Behind Dussehra

Goddess Durga's Victory Over Mahishasura

The East Indian celebration of Dussehra focuses more on the victory of Durga Maa over Mahishasura. In Hindu tradition, the devil, Mahishasura, was on the rampage in the ancient world. He received a kind of weal, which bestowed on him almost immunity. However, Goddess Durga, after a gruelling nine-day and nine-night-long freeze with the demon, finally defeated him on the tenth day.

This legend is observed in the Durga Puja festival, which is conducted simultaneously with Dussehra. This day, large images of Goddess Durga are offered special prayers and then taken to rivers and immersed. The festival symbolizes the victory of feminism, loyalty and the strength of divine female energy.

Winning of Rama on Ravana

Dussehra, a symbolic death of Ravana, is celebrated in most of Northern and some parts of Western India, or India celebrates the victory of Rama over Ravana, who is the demon king of Lanka. Ravana had kidnapped Goddess Sita, wife of Lord Rama, and this provoked a big war between two armies. Even though Ravana was a powerful king who had four arms, ten heads, and all kinds of other abilities, Lord Rama, with the help of his loyal brother Lakshmana, the monkey god Hanuman and the help of an army of monkeys, finally defeated Ravana on the tenth day.

People in many places, especially in Northern India, rejoice over Rama's victory over Ravana. Large images of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, his son Meghnath, and others are burned as fireworks: evil forces are defeated.

Date and Timings:

To ensure you don't miss out on the festivities, mark your calendars with the following timings:

Dashami Tithi begins: October 12, 2024, at 10:58 AM

Dashami Tithi ends: October 13, 2024, at 09:08 AM

Shravan Nakshatra begins: October 12, 2024, at 05:25 AM

Shravan Nakshatra ends: October 13, 2024, at 04:27 AM

Also read: Who is the potential successor of Ratan Tata?