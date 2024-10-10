Who is the potential successor of Ratan Tata?

The passing of Ratan Tata has left a void at the helm of Tata Trusts, which controls 66% of Tata Sons, the group's holding company. The new chairman will play a key role in shaping the group's future amidst challenges.

Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother, is seen as a strong contender to succeed the Tata legacy. It will be the most crucial role for the newly elected chairman, and as Ratan Tata's half-brother, Tata is an obvious contender for replacing the Tata legacy. Presently, he serves the group as the chairman of Trent, Voltas, Tata Investment Corporation, and Tata International.

He also serves as the vice chairman of Tata Steel and Titan. He was a strong contender because of his blood relation and role in many group companies. His further advantage comes from the board position that he holds in Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

Corporate sources say another possible successor is Mehli Mistry. Mehli is a close associate of Ratan Tata and a director of the Meherji Pallonji Group. He has considerable experience and connections within the group and could be a good successor. His family has long been associated with Tata Groups, as his cousin Cyrus Mistry was the former Chairman of Tata Sons.

Tata Group requires a visionary leader to guide its companies through challenging times. The new chairperson must possess foresight, dynamism, and the ability to lead cohesively. While Noel Tata and Mehli Mistry are front-runners, a surprise candidate from within or outside the group could emerge. The group needs a firm hand to lead from the front.

