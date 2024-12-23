Allu Arjun's House Vandalised: Culprits Released on Bail

Dramatic developments have occurred in the case involving the attack on actor Allu Arjun's residence. On Monday morning (December 23), the Jubilee Hills police presented the six accused individuals involved in the attack before a magistrate. However, they were granted bail immediately.

In the case of the attack on Allu Arjun's residence, bail was granted to each of the six accused with a surety of ₹10,000. The individuals presented before the magistrate included Reddy Srinivas, Mohan, Nagaraju, Naresh, Prem Kumar, and Prakash. The accused are facing charges under sections BNS 331(5), 190, 191(2), 324(2), 292, 126(2), and 131. Meanwhile, there have been mutual accusations between Congress and BRS parties, with claims that the accused belong to each other's parties.

Meanwhile, it is well known that a stampede occurred during the benefit show of the movie Pushpa at Sandhya Theater, resulting in the death of a woman. In response to this incident, several people under the banner of the OU JAC staged a protest outside Allu Arjun's residence on Sunday, criticizing his response to the tragedy. The protesters entered the premises, threw stones, and attacked the security personnel present, also destroying flower pots. The Jubilee Hills police filed a case regarding the attack and arrested the six accused individuals.