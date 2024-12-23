Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 18: Allu Arjun's Blockbuster Continues Its Unstoppable Run

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2, which hit theaters on December 5, continues its box office reign even after 17 days, maintaining a stronghold on audiences. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicts the film will set additional records during the Christmas holidays.

The film's domestic earnings have soared to ₹1062.9 crore, with an impressive ₹33.25 crore added on its third Sunday alone. Hindi-language screenings saw significant attendance, with 62.96% occupancy in the afternoon and 40.56% at night.

Also read: Allu Arjun's House Attacked By Goons: Photos

Pushpa 2 registered ₹725.8 crore in its first week and an additional ₹264.8 crore by the end of its second week. The movie has performed exceptionally well in the Hindi market, contributing ₹665 crore to its total collections. To further appeal to North Indian audiences, the trailer was launched in Patna, a move that has paid off tremendously.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared a detailed breakdown of the film's performance in a recent post, highlighting its unwavering momentum. He remarked that Pushpa 2 is poised to deliver a box office surge during the festive season.

Despite mixed critical reviews, the film has drawn massive audiences. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee noted the high-octane action and teased the possibility of a third installment in the franchise, titled Pushpa: The Rampage, indicating that the saga is far from over.

Also read: Allu Arjun Controversy: Telangana DGP Comments on Actor and Mohan Babu Case