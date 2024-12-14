Holidays: WhatsApp Unveils Exciting New Features 2024

As the holiday season comes by, WhatsApp has launched many amazing new features to spice up video calls. The famous messaging app has come out with 10 new video effects, ranging from funky to hilarious, to make the experience of video calling better and more fun.

Other than new video effects, the platform also has brought practical updates to the service. Among the latter is a new option: users can choose the call participants from the group chat. It can be especially helpful for surprise party planning or secret gift presentations because a person will call just those people whom they need, without disturbing others in the group.

New video effects are definitely the new features that users will love in this update, providing fun and creative ways to make their video calls. Effects such as puppy ears and underwater effects are sure to make a user smile. Other effects include Goof, where the user becomes Carl Fredericksen from the movie Up!, and Nervous, where the face is squeezed to make it look frightened.

WhatsApp has also enhanced the quality of video calls on both desktop and mobile devices, promising a better resolution and clearer picture for one-to-one and group calls. In addition, the app has made it easier to handle calls on desktop devices, enabling users to initiate a call, create a call link, or dial a number directly from the WhatsApp desktop app.

The new features and updates are basically to make it easier and more enjoyable for users to stay in touch with their loved ones. With over 2 billion calls made via WhatsApp every day, the app is surely a popular choice for communication. And with the holiday season approaching, these new features are sure to bring a smile to users' faces and make their video calls even more special.

