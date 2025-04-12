iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Date, Price & Features Leaked!

Apple is gearing up for one of its biggest smartphone launches of the year — the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Tipped to arrive this September alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup, the Pro Max variant is expected to bring a bold new design, significant camera improvements, and top-tier performance upgrades. Here's everything we know so far about Apple’s next flagship.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Date (Expected)

Apple traditionally hosts its annual fall event in September, and this year is no different. The iPhone 17 series is expected to be unveiled between September 11 and 13, 2025. The event will likely see the debut of four models:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

With ongoing global trade tensions and increased import duties, pricing is expected to be higher than last year. According to leaks:

In India: The iPhone 17 Pro Max could be priced at ₹1,64,999.

In the US: The top-end models may go up to $2,300, depending on storage configurations.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Design Changes

Apple might finally move away from the titanium frame, opting for a lighter aluminium and glass design. Another big design tweak could be the rear camera layout — reportedly shifting to a rectangular bar with rounded corners, giving it a more modern and refined look.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Colour Options (Expected)

Apple fans can expect familiar hues with a refreshed touch. The iPhone 17 Pro Max may be available in:

Black

White

Grey

Gold

These colours might come with new marketing names and finishes to enhance their appeal.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Camera Upgrades

Photography is set to take a giant leap forward. The device is rumoured to feature:

Triple 48MP rear cameras, including an enhanced telephoto lens for superior zoom capabilities.

Front camera upgraded to 24MP, promising sharper, more detailed selfies.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications (Expected)

Here’s a sneak peek at the possible internal specs:

Display: 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 120Hz ProMotion

Processor: Apple’s powerful A19 Pro chip

RAM: 12GB

Charging: Support for faster 35W wired charging

Final Thoughts

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is shaping up to be one of the most exciting iPhone launches in years. With its fresh design, powerful internals, and top-notch camera system, Apple seems ready to raise the bar once again. As the September event nears, all eyes will be on Cupertino for what could be a game-changing release.