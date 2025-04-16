Samsung One UI 7 Update: Release Date, Supported Devices, Features & Installation Guide
Samsung has officially resumed the global rollout of its One UI 7 update, following a temporary pause due to critical bugs found in the Korean version—mainly affecting Exynos-powered Galaxy S24 devices. Now back on track, the Android 15-based update is set to hit a wide range of Galaxy smartphones and tablets between April and June 2025.
One UI 7 Update Timeline: When Will Your Device Get It?
Samsung has released a detailed schedule outlining when specific Galaxy models will receive the One UI 7 update. Leading the charge is the Galaxy S24 series, with flagship and mid-range devices following closely behind.
April 2025
- Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra
- Galaxy S23 lineup
- Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5
- Galaxy Tab S10 series
May 2025
- Galaxy S22 series
- Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4
- Galaxy A34, A35
- Galaxy A16 5G
- Galaxy Quantum 5
June 2025
- Galaxy A53, A33, A25, A15
- Galaxy M14, F14
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE
- Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
Note: Additional models—including the Galaxy A14, A05s, M05, F23, and other M- and F-series devices—are also part of the rollout. Availability may vary by region.
What’s New in One UI 7?
Samsung is bringing a refined experience to Galaxy users with One UI 7, featuring smoother performance, better visuals, and smarter AI-driven tools. Here’s a glimpse at what’s coming:
- Redesigned User Interface: Modern icons, improved layouts, and fluid animations.
- Revamped Quick Panel: Swipe left for notifications and right for quick settings.
- Lock Screen “Now Bar”: View music, recordings, or interpreter mode info without unlocking.
- Smooth App Animations: Enhanced transitions make navigating the UI feel faster.
- Camera UI Overhaul: Simplified controls and a cleaner interface.
- New Battery Icon: A fresh pill-shaped design with battery percentage.
- Upgraded Galaxy AI: Smarter tools for summarizing, translating, and boosting productivity.
How to Install the Update
Once the update hits your device, follow these simple steps:
- Go to Settings
- Tap Software Update
- Select Download and Install
Pro Tip: Make sure your phone is charged, connected to Wi-Fi, and your data is backed up before updating.