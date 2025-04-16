Samsung One UI 7 Update: Release Date, Supported Devices, Features & Installation Guide

Samsung has officially resumed the global rollout of its One UI 7 update, following a temporary pause due to critical bugs found in the Korean version—mainly affecting Exynos-powered Galaxy S24 devices. Now back on track, the Android 15-based update is set to hit a wide range of Galaxy smartphones and tablets between April and June 2025.

One UI 7 Update Timeline: When Will Your Device Get It?

Samsung has released a detailed schedule outlining when specific Galaxy models will receive the One UI 7 update. Leading the charge is the Galaxy S24 series, with flagship and mid-range devices following closely behind.

April 2025

Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra

Galaxy S23 lineup

Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5

Galaxy Tab S10 series

May 2025

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4

Galaxy A34, A35

Galaxy A16 5G

Galaxy Quantum 5

June 2025

Galaxy A53, A33, A25, A15

Galaxy M14, F14

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Galaxy Tab A9 Plus

Note: Additional models—including the Galaxy A14, A05s, M05, F23, and other M- and F-series devices—are also part of the rollout. Availability may vary by region.

What’s New in One UI 7?

Samsung is bringing a refined experience to Galaxy users with One UI 7, featuring smoother performance, better visuals, and smarter AI-driven tools. Here’s a glimpse at what’s coming:

Redesigned User Interface: Modern icons, improved layouts, and fluid animations.

Revamped Quick Panel: Swipe left for notifications and right for quick settings.

Lock Screen “Now Bar”: View music, recordings, or interpreter mode info without unlocking.

Smooth App Animations: Enhanced transitions make navigating the UI feel faster.

Camera UI Overhaul: Simplified controls and a cleaner interface.

New Battery Icon: A fresh pill-shaped design with battery percentage.

Upgraded Galaxy AI: Smarter tools for summarizing, translating, and boosting productivity.

How to Install the Update

Once the update hits your device, follow these simple steps:

Go to Settings

Tap Software Update

Select Download and Install

Pro Tip: Make sure your phone is charged, connected to Wi-Fi, and your data is backed up before updating.