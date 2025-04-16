Filmmaker Tejas Deoskar shares how Emraan Hashmi transformed into a soldier for ‘Ground Zero’

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar has revealed how Emraan Hashmi underwent a powerful transformation to portray a soldier in his upcoming film “Ground Zero.”

The director shared that Hashmi didn’t just prepare for the role—he immersed himself completely, striving to understand the mindset, discipline, and emotional depth of a real-life soldier. When asked about the preparation, Tejas revealed how deeply Emraan Hashmi immersed himself into the role of a real-life soldier.

The director told IANS, “Emraan really immersed himself in the character. He learned how to hold a gun, the stance of a BSF soldier, their code of conduct, how to salute — all the physical aspects. But beyond that, he deeply understood the psyche of the character. We discussed the nuances extensively. He’s portraying a real-life soldier, Dubeji, who also shared his inputs with us. Emraan didn’t mimic him but internalized his traits, creating a portrayal that felt authentic.”

Speaking about the actor’s 'serial kisser' image in the industry, Deoskar mentioned, “Whether that image is broken or not will be seen on screen. But I can confidently say he didn’t just embody the character, he elevated it with his performance. Emraan is a brilliant actor, and Ground Zero showcases that. Whatever image he was known for, he’s moved beyond that and evolved. I had full faith he’d pull this off, and he delivered.”

When asked about the pressure of producing two films — 'Ground Zero' and 'Dev Banerjee' — both releasing on the same day, Tejas Deoskar shared that he wants people to watch both films.

“Yes, both films are releasing together, and I want people to watch them both. Whichever one they see first, I believe the other will follow because the audience will get curious. Each film is different — in story, language, treatment, and cast — but they both hold a special place in my heart. Managing both has been demanding, but I feel proud. As far as I know, I’m the first director to release two films in different languages on the same day, each with a unique narrative.”

On a related note, “Ground Zero” also stars Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain. Set in early 2000s Kashmir, Emraan Hashmi portrays BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey — the man who led the high-stakes operation that eliminated terrorist mastermind Ghazi Baba. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, ‘Ground Zero’ will hit the theatres on April 25.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.