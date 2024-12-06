What is Net Worth of SRH's Nitish Kumar Reddy?

Nitish Kumar Reddy has quickly become a rising star in the world of cricket. Following his impressive performances in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, he has caught the attention of cricket fans with his all-round skills, both with the bat and ball. Having already made waves in the IPL, Reddy is now a part of India’s playing XI for the prestigious Test series down under.

India has long been in search of a reliable all-rounder for its Test squad. While the team has established itself with top-tier spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, both of whom contribute significantly with the bat, the same cannot be said about a seam-bowling all-rounder. Since Hardik Pandya’s absence from Test cricket, this spot has remained up for grabs, especially on tours to SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).

Reddy made his Test debut during the ongoing Australian tour, making an impact with the bat and providing solid support with the ball. In the first Test at Perth, his contribution of around 40 runs in the first innings was crucial in helping India reach a competitive total. In the ongoing pink-ball Test, he once again proved to be a vital asset, taking India’s total to 180 in their first innings, keeping the team in the fight.

In the IPL, Reddy was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad at his base price of Rs 20 lakhs for the 2023 season. He was retained by the franchise for the 2024 season, signaling their confidence in his potential. While his exact earnings for the 2024 IPL season are not publicly disclosed, it’s expected that his income includes his base salary, performance bonuses, and possible retention incentives, which would significantly increase his net worth.

As of 2024, Nitish Kumar Reddy's net worth is estimated to be between Rs 1 million and Rs 5 million, primarily due to his IPL contracts and other sources. If Reddy features in one more Test match, he will become eligible for a BCCI contract. Players who appear in at least three Test matches within a certain period are automatically placed in Grade C of the BCCI's contract system, earning a salary of Rs 1 crore per year, in addition to match fees.

Also read: Pushpa 2 Actress Pavani Photos: Allu Arjun's Niece Role!