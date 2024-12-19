Shehnaaz Gill shares ‘Ikk Kudi’ BTS, calls every moment magic

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Shehnaaz Gill, who is making her debut as a producer with the upcoming Punjabi film "Ikk Kudi," has shared exciting behind-the-scenes moments from the film.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared BTS video from the sets featuring her and other actors from the film. Alongside it, she wrote, “Lights, camera, and endless vibes! Behind the scenes of Ikk Kudi—where every frame is a story and every moment is magic! Releasing on June 13th. Stay tuned for the journey! #IkkKudi #BehindTheScenes #PositiveVibes” #shehnaazgill @malkeet_clicks.”

She also added Diljit Dosanjh’s new song titled "Don" to the clip. In the video, Gill is seen getting her makeup done and rehearsing. She also shared lighthearted moments with other fellow actors.

Yesterday, the 'Honsla Rakh' actor announced her debut production by sharing a poster of the movie. Sharing the poster, Shehnaaz wrote, “With overwhelmed hearts announcing our film - #IkkKudi Releasing worldwide on 13th June 2025. Written & Directed by @amarjitsaron.”

The 'Bigg Boss 13' star will not only lead the cast of the film but also make her production debut with it. The movie is a collaboration between Kaushal Joshi's Raaya Picturez, Shehnaaz Gill Productions, and Amarjit Singh Saron's Amor Film Presents.

Recently, Gill announced that she would begin shooting for her new Punjabi film. The actress shared pictures from the film's muhurat ceremony on her Instagram. In one of the photos, she was seen posing with a clapperboard, while in another, she was seen offering a prayer before the shoot.

Written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, "Ikk Kudi" is set to release in theatres on June 13, 2025.

Shehnaaz, who rose to fame with her stint on "Bigg Boss 13," was last seen in an item song of Rajkumar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s “Vicky and Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.”

