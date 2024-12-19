KTR calls Home Minister’s remarks on Ambedkar insensitive, shameful

Hyderabad, Dec 19 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has termed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr B. R. Ambedkar "shameful."

Rama Rao took to ‘X’ on Thursday to react to the remarks made by Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday during the debate to mark 75 years of the Constitution.

“Insensitive remarks of Home Minister Amit Shah on Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar are shameful, Dr Ambedkar will remain one of the greatest leaders & intellectuals who preached Liberty, Equality and Fraternity. He will always be remembered and respected by Indians for many generations,” said Rama Rao.

“No matter what people in power opine, it is the power of people that really matters,” added KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known.

Another BRS leader Krishank Manne also reacted strongly to the remarks made by the Union Home Minister.

“What Amit Shah and his forefathers never realise is that there is an India that worships Babasaheb Ambedkar as GOD,” said Krishank.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Y. S. Sharmila has condemned Amit Shah’s remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar. She stated that the Union Home Minister’s remarks reflect the arrogance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

She termed Amit Shah’s comments a grave insult to the Indian Constitution. She posted on ‘X’ that the sentiments of Dalits, tribals, backward classes and minorities were hurt by these comments.

Sharmila alleged that Amit Shah’s remarks are part of Sangh Parivar’s attempts to repeal the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar and implement Manusmriti. “Since BJP believes in Manusmriti, it continues to attack the Constitution. Every time it is ridiculing the father of the Constitution. This has once again proved that BJP has no respect for our Constitution and our national flag,” she said.

Sharmila demanded that Amit Shah immediately resign as the Union Minister and apologise to the nation.

