‘Save rapists movement’ is unifying factor for INDIA bloc: BJP

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (IANS) The BJP on Friday claimed that the ‘save rapists movement’ is a unifying factor for the INDIA bloc and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the backdrop of the rape and murder of a female doctor in West Bengal.

“‘INDI’ alliance has consolidated itself in Kolkata, Karnataka, and Kannauj. They are scheming to protect rapists. The ‘save rapists movement’ has become a unifying factor for the INDIA bloc. About 6,000 to 7,000 people were sent to indulge in violence and destroy the hospital in West Bengal. The High Court has also lost the confidence in Mamata Banerjee government,” National BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told media persons in Bengaluru.

He said that Mamata Banerjee has no moral right to continue as Chief Minister and should resign immediately.

“The rape of a trainee doctor in a government hospital has shocked the entire nation. There is a need for collective reflection over the incident,” he said.

He said that the Trinamool sponsored violence against female protesters and doctors on the night of August 14.

“Thousands of goons attacked and female doctors are being threatened. This violence and destruction in medical colleges is a state-sponsored violence,” he said.

He said that social media has highlighted the trainee doctor rape and murder case as that of the Nirbhaya-like case. “Only rapists are safe in West Bengal. Kolkata is a city of fear and not joy,” he said.

He said that the authorities had attempted to give a violent twist which was peaceful. “

“There were efforts to destroy evidence. Immediately after the incident, Sandeep Ghosh was appointed as the principal of another major medical college. Trinamool MP and chief spokesperson, Shantanu Sen, was removed for speaking out,” he said.

He said that the West Bengal Police are trying to portray the rape and murder case as being committed by a single person. “This is fascism. The notices are being served to those writing on social media about the rape case,” he said.

He said that The Calcutta High Court has once again reprimanded Mamata Banerjee’s government regarding the case.

“It discussed issues of rape, murder, and cover-ups, noting that law and order in West Bengal is completely deteriorated,” he said.

