Beijing issues alerts for heavy rain, torrents

Beijing, Aug 16 (IANS) Beijing on Friday afternoon issued blue alerts for rainstorms and mountain torrents, forecasting significant precipitation over the weekend.

The city's meteorological service forecast that Beijing will see heavy rain cumulatively exceeding 100 millimeters in some areas from Saturday afternoon to Sunday, which could induce secondary disasters such as torrents, debris flows and landslides in mountainous areas.

The main cause of the latest rainfall is the combined influence of warm and humid airflows around subtropical high and upper troughs, according to Zhai Liang, the service's chief forecaster, warning of downpours and extremely heavy rainfall in some areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

The public has been urged to stay away from mountain torrent channels, and to suspend outdoor activities involving mountains or rivers.

