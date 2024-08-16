Israeli FM says expecting allies to attack Iran if it strikes

Jerusalem, Aug 16 (IANS) Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that he expects the US-led coalition countries to join Israel not only in defence but also in attack against significant targets in Iran in case Iran attacks Israel.

Katz made the remarks in a meeting with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who arrived in Israel in a bid to prevent regional escalation and promote a hostage deal between Hamas and Israel, according to a statement issued by the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

The Israeli minister told the visiting ministers that Israel expects France and Britain to publicly clarify to Iran that it must not attack Israel.

"Iran must understand that if it does not stop its direct aggression and through its proxies against Israel, it will pay a heavy price in the strategic and economic fields and that this is the only chance to prevent an all-out war," Katz added. "Israel will not be able not to respond forcefully to any harm against it."

As for the situation in Gaza, Katz said that Israel is interested in a deal to release the Israeli hostages in Gaza and will do everything in the negotiations to promote it, but warned that Hamas might harden its positions and wait for the Iranian attack as an alternative to negotiations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tensions between Iran and Israel escalated following the assassination of former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The Iranian government has repeatedly vowed that it would retaliate against Israel, which it accused of carrying out the assassination.

